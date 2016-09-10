6.0 earthquake rocks northern Peru; no damage reported

A large, deep earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted northern Peru early Saturday but local news media reports said it was not felt across a wide area and there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

U.S. Geological Survey said the quake that registered at 5:08 a.m. local time (1008 GMT) was centered about 30 miles north of Moyobamba. It was located very deep under the ground, about 70 miles.

Peru's civilian defense agency said it had found no reports of injuries or damage and was continuing to monitor the situation. Local radio stations said the quake was felt in some cities in Peru's center and east.

Moyobamba is the capital of the San Martin Region in Peru and has a population of about 42,000 people. It is known for the 3,500 species of orchids native to the area, giving it the nickname the City of Orchids.

ALSO

Haitian influx continues through Tijuana, straining shelters

Pennsylvania town embraces its role of preserving the memory of Flight 93

North Korea's latest nuclear test could be a key step in its weapons program

UPDATES:

5:40 a.m.: Updated with details.

This article was first posted at 4:55 a.m.