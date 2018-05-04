Meghan Markle's divorced parents and Lady Diana's siblings will have roles in the royal wedding

Harry has chosen William as his best man. Knauf says all the bridesmaids and page boys will be children. That may mean a role for Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, the children of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge. But don't bother looking for Prince Louis — born in late April — as the youngest prince will not attend the wedding. Palace officials are determined that the style and designer of Markle's wedding gown will be kept secret until the moment she gets out of the car to walk into the chapel. They say this tradition is very important — but that won't keep speculators from trying to guess who has received the most important dressmaking assignment of the year.