Catherine, Princess of Wales, hospitalized after abdominal surgery

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, was hospitalized Tuesday and will not be returning to royal duties until after Easter, Kensington Palace said.

The Princess of Wales, formerly Kate Middleton, has been hospitalized in London after undergoing a planned abdominal surgery, and will likely remain there for up to two weeks.

The British royal, 42, was admitted to the London Clinic on Tuesday and underwent a successful surgery, Kensington Palace said Wednesday in a statement. The mother of three is expected to return to her public duties after Easter — which is March 31 this year — based on current medical advice, the palace said.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate,” the palace said. “She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”

Advertisement

The statement did not say what type of abdominal surgery she underwent. The palace said it would only provide updates on the future queen’s progress “when there is significant new information to share.”

“The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements,” the statement added. “She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

Catherine, who wed Britain’s future king Prince William, shares three children with the first in line to the British throne: son George, 10, daughter Charlotte, 8, and another son, Louis, 5.

Catherine was previously the Duchess of Cambridge — a title she received upon marrying William, the son of King Charles and the late Princess Diana. However, after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 (and the subsequent ascension of Charles to the throne), William and Catherine received Charles’ and Camilla’s former titles and are now the Prince and Princess of Wales.