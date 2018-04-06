Former South Korean president gets 24-year prison term

Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye was sentenced Friday to 24 years in prison on corruption charges, a year after her ouster from office.
The decision in Park Geun-hye's year-long trial was delivered slowly, charge by charge, for more than an hour as the nation watched on live television and commented on social media.
In the process, Chief Judge Kim Se-yoon's calm voice itself became the trending topic on Twitter, with transfixed observers describing his tone as "sweet" and "gentle."
The court's final judgment, however, was not.
The judges found the disgraced former leader guilty of 16 criminal charges, including bribery, coercion and abuse of power, which involved some of the nation's largest companies. Park received the 24-year prison term that, at age 66, could be a life sentence. She also faces a hefty $16 million fine.
"The defendant denied these crimes and did not show any repentance, instead making incomprehensible excuses," according to the judge's recitation of the three-judge panel decision.
In the end, the court largely sided with prosecutors, who presented their case for months with the former president — the daughter of a transformative figure in modern South Korean politics — refusing to participate as she remained in a jail cell in southern Seoul.
The judges found Park guilty of participating, sometimes indirectly, in a scheme to coerce and solicit bribes from major South Korean companies, including Samsung and Hyundai. They also found that she abused her power by blacklisting her critics.
"It is a sad occasion for the country as a whole and for an individual's life," said Kim Eui-kyeom, a spokesman for Park's successor as president, Moon Jae-in. "Today will not be forgotten."
Matt Stiles is a special correspondent.