BTS’ Suga offers fans ‘deep apologies’ for driving electric scooter while intoxicated
Suga, a member of K-pop sensation BTS, apologized Wednesday for driving an electric vehicle while intoxicated.
His label, Big Hit Music, said Min Yoon-gi, famously known as Suga, was driving an “electric kickboard” Tuesday night when he fell while parking it. A police officer spotted him and administered a breathalyzer test, which Suga failed, leading to his license being revoked and a fine, the label added.
An electric kickboard refers to a type of vehicle without a seat. However, police told local media that Suga’s vehicle had a seat and resembled an electric scooter under traffic law. The type of vehicle affects the penalty for drunk driving.
Yongsan Police Station in Seoul reportedly booked him for violating the Road Traffic Act. No other details were available. Multiple calls to the station’s spokesperson went unanswered.
BTS’ Suga on going solo, his love of hip-hop and the band’s future: ‘We’re real brothers, period’
With BTS currently on hiatus due to military conscription, its members are pursuing solo projects. For Suga, that means a bold new rap album and sold-out arena shows.
The K-pop star issued an apology on Weverse, an online fan platform, saying he was driving after consuming alcohol at dinner.
“I come to you with a very heavy heart and deep apologies for disappointing you with this regrettable incident,” Suga wrote on Weverse. “I thought complacently that it was a short distance, not realizing I was not allowed to ride the electric scooter while intoxicated, breaking the road traffic act.”
Suga has been doing his mandatory military service as a social service agent since September 2023. Agents typically work regular work hours and are allowed to return home after their shifts.
Big Hit Music also apologized, stating: “He will accept any disciplinary measures from the place of duty regarding actions that caused social controversy as a social service worker.”
BTS’ Suga starts his military service this week, and his label is urging fans not to visit him
Suga, 30, will become the third BTS member to begin mandatory military service in South Korea. The first was Jin, who started last year.
According to the spokesperson from the Military Manpower Administration, the incident will not affect his service status since it happened outside official working hours.
In South Korea, all able-bodied men must serve in the army, navy or air force for 18-21 months under a conscription system established due to threats from neighboring North Korea.
Some may be assigned to serve at nonmilitary institutions such as welfare centers, community service centers and post offices.
More to Read
The biggest entertainment stories
Get our big stories about Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more right in your inbox as soon as they publish.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.