Syrian troops break Islamic State siege on Deir el-Zour

Syrian state TV and an opposition activist group say government forces and their allies have reached the eastern city of Deir el-Zour, breaching the nearly three-year Islamic State siege on government-held areas.

The TV said troops advancing from the west on Tuesday reached the western outskirts of the city that has been contested since January 2015.

Breaking the siege on Deir el-Zour marks another victory for President Bashar Assad, whose forces have been advancing on several fronts against Islamic State and insurgent groups over the past year.

Rami Abdurrahman, who heads the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said advancing troops and those defending the city have met.

Syrian state TV said the siege was broken, adding that Islamic State defenses "have collapsed."