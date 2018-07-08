‘Mom and Dad, please don't worry’: Thai boys send handwritten notes to their families

Rescue workers are scrambling to come up with a plan to extract 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been found alive in a cave at northern Thailand after monsoon rains blocked the main entrance since late June.
Videos released by the Thai Navy SEAL shows the boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach are in good health in Tham Luang Nang Non cave and the challenge now will be to extract the party safely.
The boys sounded calm and reassuring in handwritten notes to their families that were made public Saturday. The notes were sent out with divers who made an 11-hour, back-and-forth journey to act as postmen.
Below are some of the notes:
‘Mom and Dad, please don't worry’
From Chanin "Tun" Wiboonrungrueng:
"Mom and Dad, please don't worry, I am fine. I've told Yod to get ready to take me out for fried chicken. With love."
‘I miss everyone’
From Phanumart “Mik” Saengdee:
"Don't be worried, I miss everyone. Grandpa, Uncle, Mom, Dad and siblings, I love you all. I'm happy being here inside, the navy SEALS have taken good care. Love you all.”
‘I'll be away for just two weeks’
From Ekkarat “Bew” Wongsukchan:
“Don't worry about me, dad and mum. I'll be away for just two weeks. I'll later help you, mum, sell goods when I have time. I'll rush out of here."
‘Don't forget to set up my birthday party’
From Duangphet “Tom” Promthep:
“I'm doing fine, but the air is a little cold, but don't worry. Although, don't forget to set up my birthday party."
‘When I come out, please take me to a pork pan shop’
From Pipat “Nik” Photi:
“I love you, dad and mum. I love my siblings as well. When I come out, please take me to a pork pan [Shabu] shop. Love you all."
‘Please tell my teacher I love her’
From Mongkol “Mark” Boonpiam:
“Mum, are you doing well at home? I am doing well. Please tell my teacher I love her. Love you, mum.”
