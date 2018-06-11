More than 2,000 foreign journalists are packing a downtown Singapore convention center that typically hosts media for Formula One racing to cover the historic convention between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
The media pack is following the news, but it also needs to eat. A few companies are trying to gain publicity with some rather creative flavors.
One company, asked by the local government to help cater the media center, is trying something risky: ice cream with a hint of kimchi.
President Trump turns 72 on Thursday. The Singaporean government gave him a birthday cake while he was visiting Istana, the presidential palace. Vivian Balakrishnan, Singapore’s foreign affairs minister, tweeted the photo.
Over the weekend though, two journalists headed in the opposite direction.
A pair of South Korean broadcast journalists were ordered deported from Singapore after they were arrested by local police on Thursday for allegedly trespassing at the North Korean ambassador’s residence here.
News apparently travels slowly in North Korea, one of the world’s most isolated nations.
North Korea’s state-run media early Monday belatedly announced Kim Jong Un’s departure from Pyongyang and arrival in Singapore — half a day earlier — for his summit with President Trump.
The Korean Central News Agency said Kim flew aboard a Chinese jet, not his usual Russian-built aircraft, and would discuss denuclearization and peace on the Korean peninsula when he meets with Trump on Tuesday.
At a bustling shopping mall in downtown Singapore, Kim Jong Un and President Trump were all smiles, shaking hands and posing for photo after photo.
Not quite. The two men were impersonators, plugging a social media app. The line for photos — yours for about $11 — snaked down the length of the mall.
With a former reality star and a little-seen North Korean dictator soon to arrive in town, with hairdos and physiques ripe for parody, the “Kim Jong Um” and the “Ultimate Donald Trump Lookalike” were in hot demand.
Dozens of bodyguards wearing red pins and earpieces stood inside a velvet rope line cordoning off part of the lobby at the luxury hotel.
Police in black berets and riot gear cautioned lookie-loos to back up, then back up again. A hushed silence fell, a single official camera flashed.
Kim Jong Un was in the house.
President Trump pulled out of the Group of 7 joint communique Saturday night because he wanted to avoid a show of weakness before his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a top White House official said Sunday.
Trump agreed with the language in the communique crafted during the summit in Canada on Friday and Saturday, but took offense at criticism of U.S. tariffs by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at his news conference after Trump departed early.
The president “is not going to let a Canadian prime minister push him around… on the eve of this,” top White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
President Trump landed in Singapore on Sunday evening for his much-anticipated nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Air Force One touched down about five hours after Kim, who arrived mid-afternoon and met with Singapore’s prime minister, setting the stage for Tuesday’s unprecedented summit between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean head of state.
Trump waved as he came down the steps. He was greeted on the tarmac by Singapore’s foreign affairs minister and stepped into a waiting limo without making remarks.
Two South Korean broadcast reporters were arrested this week in Singapore after allegations of trespassing into the residence of North Korea’s ambassador while reporting on the lead-up to next week’s historic U.S.-North Korea summit, local police said.
The men, ages 42 and 45, were arrested Thursday afternoon and face up to three months’ imprisonment and a $1,500 fine. Police did not identify them, but said they were with the Korean Broadcasting System, South Korea’s national public broadcaster. Two other individuals, including a local guide for the group, also were under investigation, Singapore police said.
The broadcaster issued an apology for the trespass investigation as part of its nightly news cast Friday. The news organization said it was overzealous and did not exercise enough caution in a sensitive situation, and said it respects the judgment of the local police and justice system.
As he prepared to depart for Singapore and his historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, President Trump expressed confidence Saturday that the summit would be a success.
“I’ll be on a mission of peace,” Trump told reporters in Quebec, Canada, in a 25-minute news conference before heading for Air Force One.
Having just wrapped up his participation in the G-7 meeting of industrialized nations, which he left early, the president turned his attention to North Korea, saying he’d know “within the first minute” of his meeting with Kim whether it would be successful and that his approach to the objectives for the high-stakes meeting would be “spur of the moment.”