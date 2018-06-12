The images so far from the summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are historically striking, but so too perhaps is an image reported in the totalitarian state's official newspaper.
Rodong Sinmun, the official paper of the North Korean governing party, printed front-page images from a late-night walk Kim made around a tourist region in Singapore.
It's unusual for Kim to leave North Korea but also stunning for observers to see him moving around in a highly public area on foreign soil, albeit with a large security detail.
“The past worked as fetters on our limbs, the old prejudices and practices worked as obstacles on our way forward, but we overcame all of them and we are here today.”
“That’s true.”
The Times’ Victoria Kim reports from Singapore that during their handshake, Kim Jong Un apparently spoke in English to President Trump: “It’s nice to meet you, Mr. President.”
The world’s most powerful leader and its most reviled shook hands in front of an array of six U.S. and six North Korean flags Tuesday as President Trump greeted North Korean despot Kim Jong Un before they sat down to negotiate over nuclear disarmament on the Korean peninsula.
The two initially met in private at the Capella Singapore hotel, with only interpreters by the leaders’ sides. The meeting marked one of the biggest gambles of Trump’s norm-smashing approach to foreign affairs, coming only months after he and Kim traded cartoonish insults and aggressive threats of nuclear Armageddon.
With less than 12 hours to go until the once-improbable meeting with President Trump, North Korea’s autocratic, secretive leader Kim Jong Un took another extraordinary step: He went sightseeing around town.
Kim left his heavily fortified luxury hotel shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, and headed to some of the busiest tourist destinations in downtown Singapore, including the rooftop of the Marina Bay Sands hotel and the Jubilee Bridge.
Surrounded by his entourage, a throng of body guards and Singapore government officials, Kim took in the sights and basked in camera flashes, greeted by a curious and buzzy crowd everywhere he went.
The No. 1 topic at Tuesday’s summit between President Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un will undoubtedly be the reclusive regime’s nuclear weapons.
That’s left analysts worried that North Korea’s terrible history of human rights abuses will be completely sidelined by security concerns.
Tens of thousands of people accused of political crimes are in North Korea’s vast gulag of work camps and prisons, according to Amnesty International. Other human rights groups, such as the Transitional Justice Working Group in Seoul, have documented mass gravesites.