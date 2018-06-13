In an hourlong news conference after his summit Tuesday with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, President Trump went off on a tangent near and dear to his heart: beachfront real estate.
Trump said he laid out for Kim a potential prosperous future for the communist nation when foreign investment starts pouring in — but only if it relinquishes nuclear weapons.
Watching U.S. videos of North Korea’s recent ballistic missile tests, Trump said, he saw the country’s beautiful coastline and its development potential.
To convince North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to eventually give up his nuclear weapons, President Trump showed him a White House-produced video that looked like a cross between a propaganda film and movie trailer about an action hero.
“When a man is presented with a chance that may never be repeated, what will he choose?" a narrator asks in the four-minute video, which was shown twice Tuesday — first in Korean, then in English — to a confused throng of journalists who weren’t told what they were watching.
"The world will be watching, listening, anticipating, hoping,” the voice echoed in the hotel ballroom before Trump emerged to hold a 65-minute news conference. “Will this leader choose to advance his country ... be the hero of his people?"
The images so far from the summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are historically striking, but so too perhaps is an image reported in the totalitarian state's official newspaper.
Rodong Sinmun, the official paper of the North Korean governing party, printed front-page images from a late-night walk Kim made around a tourist region in Singapore.
It's unusual for Kim to leave North Korea but also stunning for observers to see him moving around in a highly public area on foreign soil, albeit with a large security detail.
“The past worked as fetters on our limbs, the old prejudices and practices worked as obstacles on our way forward, but we overcame all of them and we are here today.”
“That’s true.”
The Times’ Victoria Kim reports from Singapore that during their handshake, Kim Jong Un apparently spoke in English to President Trump: “It’s nice to meet you, Mr. President.”
The world’s most powerful leader and its most reviled shook hands in front of an array of six U.S. and six North Korean flags Tuesday as President Trump greeted North Korean despot Kim Jong Un before they sat down to negotiate over nuclear disarmament on the Korean peninsula.
The two initially met in private at the Capella Singapore hotel, with only interpreters by the leaders’ sides. The meeting marked one of the biggest gambles of Trump’s norm-smashing approach to foreign affairs, coming only months after he and Kim traded cartoonish insults and aggressive threats of nuclear Armageddon.