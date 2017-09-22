Search for earthquake survivors intensifies but relatives worry rescue efforts may be called off

As the search for possible survivors of this week’s powerful earthquake intensified Friday, Mexican authorities were assuring residents that officials will not give up efforts to find anyone who may remain trapped inside collapsed or damaged buildings.

A series of comments from Mexican officials, including President Enrique Peña Nieto, comes as relatives and other loved ones of the many unaccounted for have expressed fears that work crews may begin demolishing dozens of damaged structures — including some where people went missing.

In the past 24 hours, concerned family members have flooded social media with expressions of concern that demolition work may be imminent.

Peña Nieto publicly rebuffed “false rumors” that rescue efforts soon would be suspended and heavy machinery would be deployed at damaged sites.

“The work of rescue … will not be suspended. We will maintain the work of rescue to look for anyone who may be alive beneath the rubble,” Peña Nieto said Thursday in a visit to Puebla state.

Echoing the comments was Interior Minister Miguel Angel Osorio Chong, who sent out a Twitter message asserting: “The work of rescue isn’t stopping.”

In another tweet, Mexican Secretary of the Navy Vidal Soberon declared: “Throwing in the towel is not an option!”

But a heightened sense of urgency was evident Friday as work crews combed through piles of rubble throughout the city. The chances of people surviving diminish as the days go by, experts say. Heavy rains on Thursday complicated search efforts, forcing some crews to retreat amid piles of sodden debris. More rain was expected Friday. In some cases, people were entering damaged buildings on their own to look for possible survivors or gather belongings left behind, despite official warnings not to go into or approach teetering structures.

The scale of the damage from Tuesday's quake is becoming more evident. Almost 3,000 buildings suffered damage in the capital, Mexico City Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera told a radio interviewer.

Authorities have not released an estimate for the number of people believe trapped or possibly dead inside dozens of damaged buildings, including both collapsed structures and others in imminent danger of falling. Rescue crews are continuing to tunnel through debris in search of survivors.

People still may be alive in as many as 10 earthquake-ravaged buildings, the president said. Many relatives of the missing have gathered outside damaged buildings, urging officials to continue rescue efforts. Others have sought to provide moral support to loved ones believed stuck in the ruins.

In one poignant scene widely reported here, Karina Gaona stood in front of a downed building in the hard-hit Roma district and, in a loud voice, expressed support for her brother, Erick Gaona Garnica, who went missing in the structure.

“Brother, hang in there, please. We are going to get you out,” the sister declared. “Your daughter is well … your wife is well, your parents and brothers are well. You know that we love you, and we are not going to move from here until we get you out. God take care of you.”

On Thursday, the brother’s body was pulled from the rubble of the building. The official death toll from the quake is fast approaching 300. The most recent reports indicate that at least 286 people were killed in Tuesday’s magnitude 7.1 earthquake: 148 dead in Mexico City, 73 in Morelos state, 45 in Puebla state, 13 in Mexico state, six in Guerrero and one in Oaxaca.

