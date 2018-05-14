In Gaza Strip protests, the anger has many targets

Ismail was the main breadwinner in his household because his father has been unable to fish since suffering a slipped disk. His uncle, Adel Abu Riyala, doesn't hold out much hope that this week's protests will improve matters for the family: "What is a peaceful protester going to do against a tank? … We know, and all the world knows, that we cannot take back any part of the land. We just want to raise our voices to the world."