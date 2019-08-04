Democratic diversity: In the Aug. 2 Section A, an article about a push by black women for more clout in Democratic Party leadership said that Ada Briceño is the first Latina to helm the Orange County Democratic Party. She is the second Latina to do so.

Oil spill: In the Aug. 2 Section A, an article about local residents’ attitudes regarding the oil spill near the Kern County town of McKittrick stated that Gov. Gavin Newsom had visited the area Wednesday. Newsom’s visit was a week prior, on Wednesday, July 24.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.