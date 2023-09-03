Dance program: In the Sept 3 Calendar’s Music, Arts & Books Fall Preview section, an article about the Martha Graham Dance Company’s three-year centennial celebration says a Sept. 30 program at the Soraya will include Graham’s “Appalachian Spring.” It will feature Ted Shawn’s “Serenata Morisca.” The error was discovered after the section was printed.

