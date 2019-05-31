Six Journalists Join Times Campaign 2020 Team

Tyrone Beason is joining us from the Seattle Times as a reporter on the team. Over the past decade, Beason has been a writer for the Sunday magazine at the Seattle Times and, more recently, was a social-justice columnist. His award-winning work has explored questions of identity and personal values, an important perspective we know he’ll bring to our presidential coverage. He also wrote about the excitement and angst over the startling pace of social and economic change in the Seattle area. Beason led a project, “Portraits of Homelessness,” that invited residents of homeless encampments to share their stories in their own words. He combined their handwritten diaries with his own essay in a compelling web presentation. He grew up in rural Kentucky, received a degree in journalism at the University of Kentucky, Lexington, and joined the Seattle Times in 1995 as an intern. He stayed at the paper and covered growing suburban communities, business and features.