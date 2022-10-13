Gail Marshall promoted to administrative director

The following announcement was sent on behalf of Executive Editor Kevin Merida:

I am pleased to announce that Gail Marshall has been promoted to administrative director.

Marshall joined The Times as assistant to the executive editor and to the general counsel in 2018 and soon after was focused full time on the newsroom. In this new management role, she will continue working with me and the managing editors, and will oversee the El Segundo-based department administrators who support the newsroom and a future executive assistant. She also will work closely with the Editorial Administration team to ensure the smooth functioning of the organization’s day-to-day operations.

In addition, Marshall will serve as a liaison between the newsroom and colleagues on the business side. She also will bring her background in project and event management to the role, collaborating with newsroom leaders to help execute staff-driven activities and events.

Prior to joining The Times, Marshall was an independent consultant, specializing in marketing, communications, and project and event management. Her previous roles include event director for a presidential campaign, director of marketing for a legal review software developer and chief of staff to the chairman and CEO of Dine Brands Global (parent company of the IHOP and Applebee’s chains). She began her administrative career as the assistant to the chairman and CEO of Times Mirror Co., the former parent company of The Times.