Watch Episode 1 of ‘Cattle Calling,’ A Story of Family and Environmental Stewardship

The six words that will put you out of business? “I’ve always done it this way.”

The multi-generational, blended Burtrum family keep hundreds of head of cattle on their Stillwater, OK ranch. But they’re anything but typical farmers. Follow Kinzie Burtrum, the daughter and heir-apparent to the ranch, as she navigates her young life, priorities, engagement and co-management of the farm. What log lines as a typical American story is anything but, as the Burtrums reveal their personal complexities along with the complexities of their ranching operation: one grounded in environmental stewardship, empathy and most of all, connection, both to the land and each other.