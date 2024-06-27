Escapes. Travel. Adventure (ETA)

SUMMER 2024
From a weekend family getaway to a once-in-a-lifetime journey, summer is THE travel season. And there’s often one more unifying theme within summer travel: a gravitation towards water.
In this issue of Escapes. Travel. Adventure. we’re breaking down how this dreamy summer standard becomes reality. From a weekend jaunt to Las Vegas to take a dip in some of the most amazing pools in the country to finding yourselves slapping fins with a dolphin while diving in the Red Sea, break from your routine. And if the heat isn’t your thing, you can have all the water you want at ... a ski resort in the Southern Hemisphere.
So enjoy the surf, sand and sun (or slopes).
My obsession with the ocean started early, in the days when I was so little that my very tall father could hoist me on his shoulder and jump waves near the Santa Monica Pier. I learned to swim in the Pacific Ocean and added every stroke to my skills, swimming on teams for ten years. But all along, I knew what I really wanted to do was scuba dive.
Southern California’s Yaamava’ brings its ethos and amazing customer experience to Vegas’ Palms for a “California-to-Vegas” Experience
A dream of wide open spaces and a revisit to youth evolve into an amazing Utah RV journey.
For Southern California residents, Australia’s faraway wonders feel familiar-yet-unexplored on its Western coast.
See in the Dark: Stars Appear (In a Very Different Way Than in Hollywood) Just Hours From the SoCal Glow
Living in the environs of Los Angeles, like about 10 million of us, the dark night sky is something we rarely see.
A weekend in the original desert oasis is as beautiful as ever, and spring is the perfect time to head over.
Southern California’s island of note gets 21st century upgrades to match its timeless charm.
A-List acts abound at these dynamic locations on the Las Vegas Strip.
With newly renovated rooms and a stunning new pool, the Vegas favorite is ready for summer.
This season is the perfect time to sink your teeth into – and be charmed by – California’s quintessential Danish village