Escapes. Travel. Adventure (ETA)

From a weekend family getaway to a once-in-a-lifetime journey, summer is THE travel season. And there’s often one more unifying theme within summer travel: a gravitation towards water.

In this issue of Escapes. Travel. Adventure. we’re breaking down how this dreamy summer standard becomes reality. From a weekend jaunt to Las Vegas to take a dip in some of the most amazing pools in the country to finding yourselves slapping fins with a dolphin while diving in the Red Sea, break from your routine. And if the heat isn’t your thing, you can have all the water you want at ... a ski resort in the Southern Hemisphere.

So enjoy the surf, sand and sun (or slopes).

ETA Summer 2024
Into the Wild Blue ‘Under’

My obsession with the ocean started early, in the days when I was so little that my very tall father could hoist me on his shoulder and jump waves near the Santa Monica Pier. I learned to swim in the Pacific Ocean and added every stroke to my skills, swimming on teams for ten years. But all along, I knew what I really wanted to do was scuba dive.

    South to the Slopes

    Why Wait for First Snow (When will THAT be?!) to Hit the Slopes – Argentina Offers Pristine Summer-For-Us Skiing
SPRING 2024

ETA magazine 3-28

A Perfect Pairing

Southern California’s Yaamava’ brings its ethos and amazing customer experience to Vegas’ Palms for a “California-to-Vegas” Experience

March 28, 2024

ADVENTURES

Utah Spring RV trip

On the Road … Again

A dream of wide open spaces and a revisit to youth evolve into an amazing Utah RV journey.

March 28, 2024
ETA magazine 3-28

The ‘Other’ West Coast

For Southern California residents, Australia’s faraway wonders feel familiar-yet-unexplored on its Western coast.

March 28, 2024

