Commercial Real Estate Visionaries

L.A. Times B2B Publishing is excited to announce the fourth annual Commercial Real Estate magazine. This magazine will spotlight professionals within the commercial real estate sector, as well as cover trends and overall business updates, and is set to publish on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

Readers will have an opportunity to nominate individuals for consideration. The B2B Publishing team will highlight noteworthy senior-level executives for their successes and accomplishments during the last 24 months, namely involvement in major projects and deals closed, as well as exemplary leadership within their organizations and communities based in Southern California.

We invite organizations from the commercial real estate, financial and professional services industries to nominate individuals who are impacting change. There is no cost to nominate; however, we will only profile three people from each company due to limited space in the publication.*

You may contact Karren Adamyan at (626) 347-8673 or at karren.adamyan@latimes.com for any issues with the submission.

Use the form below to nominate. Early submissions are highly encouraged.

*Please note that L.A. Times B2B Publishing staff will NOT be able to make corrections or revisions to the nomination form once submitted. The information provided is subject to editing by the B2B Publishing team prior to being published in this supplement. Do not submit information that is subject to change or confidential.

Individuals selected by the B2B Publishing team will be notified of their inclusion approximately 45 days prior to publication.