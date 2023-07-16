Advertisement

Commercial Real Estate Trends, Updates & Visionaries 2023
Commercial Real Estate Trends, Updates & Visionaries

Trends and Updates

In CRE Outlook, Office Sees a Longer Recovery, Multifamily in High Demand, Retail Rebounds

The most recent Allen Matkins/UCLA Anderson Forecast California Commercial Real Estate Survey, released earlier this year, shows a mixed bag of outlooks that vary based on the type of real estate offered.

Newly Released ‘Sentiment Index’ Shows CRE Investment Improving, Yet Caution Prevails

The Game-Changing Intuit Dome Will Help Introduce a New Fan-Friendly Way to Enjoy NBA Hoops

In a Retail Rebound, Visitation to Shopping Centers Up 19% Despite Challenges

Visionaries

The commercial real estate world is in a state of constant recovery and reinvention. The executives, lenders, builders, professional service providers listed below have brought savvy, adaptability and relentless optimism to Southern California commercial real estate. Their leadership has given the industry a post-pandemic boost, and has steered the sector back toward the headline-making growth the region is famous for.