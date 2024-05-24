Business of Beauty and Fashion Visionaries

Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing is excited to announce a new business section that will spotlight visionaries in the beauty and fashion industry, specifically professionals who provide financing for projects and transactions as well as those who offer advisory services to beauty and fashion brands, companies and individual creators, designers and artists.

It will be published on September 19, as part of IMAGE magazine, a living document of how L.A.’s creative forces — style, fashion, culture — are impacting the world. With a strong tie to the city of L.A., IMAGE reveals what’s new, what’s now and what’s next. IMAGE is distributed to 387,000 paid print and digital subscribers with bonus distribution to luxury hotels in and around West Los Angeles.

We invite you to nominate remarkable individuals for consideration. The B2B Publishing executive committee will profile select individuals for their successes and accomplishments based on the following criteria:



Noteworthy successes and accomplishments during the last 12-24 months

Consistent demonstration of strong leadership throughout the span of his/her career

Long- and short-term impact he/she has made to their organization’s and/or the industry’s growth

Community involvement and board memberships that showcase the nominee’s leadership beyond their organization

There is no cost associated with submitting nominations. However, due to limited space, we can only profile three individuals from each organization.

You may email Karren Adamyan (or contact by phone at (626-347-8673) for any issues with the submission.

Fill out the form below to be considered. Early submissions are highly encouraged. Please note the L.A. Times B2B Publishing staff will NOT be able to make corrections or revisions to the nomination form once submitted. The information provided is subject to editing by the B2B Publishing team prior to being published in the supplement. Do not submit information that is subject to change or confidential. The visionaries section will be produced by the B2B Publishing team and will not involve the editorial staff of the L.A. Times.

*Please note the L.A. Times B2B Publishing staff will NOT be able to make corrections or revisions to the nomination form once submitted. The information provided is subject to editing by the B2B Publishing team prior to being published in the supplement. Do not submit information that is subject to change or confidential. The visionaries section will be produced by the B2B Publishing team and will not involve the editorial staff of the L.A. Times.

Individuals selected by the B2B Publishing team will be notified of their inclusion approximately 30 days prior to publication.