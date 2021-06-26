Coming Soon: San Juan Capistrano

Welcome home to a fully renovated, turnkey gem of incredible craftsmanship. Every architectural feature exhibits fantastic attention to detail and a mind toward creating your own personal resort lifestyle -from the open and flowing kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances to a great room with French doors leading to an incredible outdoor-living backyard with a heated kitchen and lounge. There’s also a complete, lower-level entertainment retreat featuring a subterranean temperature-regulated wine cellar, a TruGolf simulator room, and a complete spa room with a fully enclosed wet sauna, dry sauna, and quiet massage room. Rounding everything off is a private casita and office. A MUST-SEE!

Location: 25711 Paseo De La Paz, San Juan Capistrano 92675

Asking price: $6,388,000

Year built: 2008

Living area: 9,300 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Features: Formal entry; formal living room; great room open to gourmet kitchen; walk-in pantry; guest/maid’s quarters; laundry; master retreat; spa room; gym; home theatre; wine cellar; saltwater pool; Jacuzzi; outdoor heated kitchen and lounge; casita and separate office

Contact: Lee Ann Canaday, Canaday Group

949.249.2424

LeeAnn@CanadayGroup.com

www.CanadayGroup.com

DRE#: 00560041