Grand Open House: Saturday, 7-24, 1-4 pm

This gorgeous former Bramelea model with European chateau influences and turret is situated on a serene canyon with a large rolling lawn, English gardens and a whimsical playhouse. The fabulous master suite features a cozy sitting area and a view deck. There’s a handsome wood-paneled office, a stunning wood-carved fireplace surround in the family room, and a centrally based sound system. Beautiful and romantic, there are too many details to list.

Location: 16 Morning View Drive, Newport Coast 92657

Asking price: $5,388,000

Year built: 1993

Living area: 5,392 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: All bedrooms up; family room; formal entry; foyer; kitchen; living room; master bathroom; master bedroom; master suite; office; recreation/separate family room; walk-in closet; walk-in pantry

Contact: Lee Ann Canaday, Canaday Group

949.249.2424

leeann@canadaygroup.com

www.CanadayGroup.com

DRE#: 00560041