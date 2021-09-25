Panoramic Ocean Views

Introducing an iconic and quintessential architectural contemporary in the prestigious enclave of Kings Road, Newport Beach. Five bedroom suites and seven baths spanning a generous and open residence on an 8,150-square-foot corner lot with all of the expected creature comforts and technological advances inside and out create the perfect, carefree coastal lifestyle. An attached, expansive loggia with fireplace, living and dining areas, built-in BBQ, ice maker, refrigerator, and storage frames the saltwater pool with spa, creating a private retreat. The third-level suite with glassed-in patio, wet bar, wine cooler and storage area is perfect for sunset entertaining with panoramic, ocean, channel and harbor views.

Location: 660 Kings Road, Newport Beach 92663

Asking price: $7,499,000

Year built: 2017

Living area: 4,800 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Wide-plank oak floors; 2 5x9-foot moving glass wall; Asian granite waterfall center island; casement windows throughout; 2 laundry rooms; walk-in closets; outdoor kitchen; 3 gas fireplaces; 4 glass-encased view patios; Wolf stove/oven; Sub-Zero; Control4 Smart Home; Luma cameras

Contact: Brian Liberto, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

714.931.3287

brian@brianliberto.com

www.660kingsroad.com

DRE#: 01473233