The Lynch Residence is Studio City’s most recognizable Harold B. Zook home. On Willowcrest Place, a private Southern California cul-de-sac where every neighbor has an immense pride of ownership, The Lynch Residence is genuinely the cream of the crop. A timeless, traditional mid-century home with a touch of Palm Springs elegance located just south of Ventura Blvd., the classic Zook brick fireplace perfectly complements the matching front brick facade. Curated to the highest possible standards, everything inside and out has been hand-selected by the current owners with the purpose of creating the ultimate living experience.

Location: 10881 Willowcrest Place, Studio City 91604

Asking price: $2,600,000

Year built: 1955

Living area: 2,054 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: A private backyard fully surrounded by massive hedges masterfully frames the enormous swimmer’s pool, fire pit and covered patio; a complete solar panel system and period-appropriate, dual-pane, floor-to-ceiling windows and doors have been installed

Contact: Donovan Healey, Hilton & Hyland

310.903.1876

donovan@hiltonhyland.com

www.10881willowcrest.com

DRE#: 01887933