Your guide to the 2024 California election

Voting in California’s primary election continues through election day, Nov. 5. Here is information Times reporters gathered about the races and issues on the ballot:
L.A. city elections
L.A. Unified school board
L.A. Community College District
L.A. County elections
Get the lowdown on L.A. politics
Sign up for our L.A. City Hall newsletter to get weekly insights, scoops and analysis.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
California statewide propositions
California legislative elections
U.S. House and Senate elections
Presidential election
L.A. Times Editorial Board Endorsements
The Times’ editorial board operates independently of the newsroom — reporters covering these races have no say in the endorsements.
How and where to vote
Get our L.A. Times Politics newsletter
Deeply reported insights into legislation, politics and policy from Sacramento, Washington and beyond. In your inbox three times per week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
More election news
More to Read
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.