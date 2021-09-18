Sherman Oaks Dream Home
Sherman Oaks perfection in the coveted Fashion Square area! From the moment you walk up the path and thru the beautiful front garden, you will fall in love with this expansive and renovated home that is sure to delight. Inside you will be immediately enveloped in a blanket of natural light that fills the interior. Features include four bedrooms, two baths, plus a detached private converted garage and an expansive lush yard with mature landscaping. The ambiance is enhanced by fruit trees along with a serene pathway next to a vegetable garden – a great place for outdoor gathering enjoyment. This tasteful home sits on a corner lot of a pretty, tree-lined street.
Location: 4961 Stern Avenue, Sherman Oaks 91423
Asking price: $1,599,000
Year built: 1948
Living area: 2,300 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: Open floor plan; fireplace in living room; chef’s kitchen; dining area; great room; primary bedroom suite; outdoor deck; expansive lush yard; mature landscaping; space for a pool; fruit trees and vegetable garden; rich hardwood floors; in-home laundry room; bright and airy throughout
Contact: Rose Ferraro Fahey, Compass
818.262.3532
rosefahey1@gmail.com
www.rosefahey.com
DRE#: 01910670