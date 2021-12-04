Castelle D Aurea
Limited opportunity to take over this project and finish your own masterpiece. Castelle D Aurea brings together a team of visionaries in their fields: Marc Whipple, Poliform Los Angeles, and landscape designer George Garvin of One & Only Palmilla fame. On 1.2 hillside acres with 360° views, the 19,000-square-foot glass and steel structure features a theater, spa, fitness center, wine tunnel, bar/lounge, game room, office, rooftop terrace, expansive pool, solar and Tesla batteries.
Open House: TUESDAY 11-2
Location: 16187 Royal Oak Rd., Encino 91436
Asking price: $11,495,000
Year built: 2021
Living area: 19,000 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms
Features: Marc Whipple architect; Poliform custom furnishing; George Garvin landscape design; 360° views; walls of glass
Contact: The Agency
Craig Knizek
818.618.1006
cknizek@theagencyre.com
www.theagencyre.com/agents/craig-knizek
DRE#: 01377932