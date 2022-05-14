Timeless Elegance

Escape to your own oasis. Situated on an acre of park-like grounds, this guard-gated estate offers privacy, traditional elegance, and modern amenities. With a theatre, professionally appointed kitchen, gym, and owner’s suite with a grand closet like no other, you’ll never want to leave. The heartbeat of the home: kitchen, bar, and dining all open to an entertainer’s paradise with an expansive flat grassy yard, sparkling pool/spa, regency-style cabana/day bed, sports court, and fire pit.

Location: 3928 Hayvenhurst Avenue, Encino 91436

Asking price: $12,700,000

Living area: 10,617 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: Guard gated; great room; movie theater; stunning primary suite; guest suite; pool and spa

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

DRE#: 01377932

Nikki Joel

310.428.2248

nikki.joel@theagencyre.com

DRE#: 01784589