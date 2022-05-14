Timeless Elegance
Escape to your own oasis. Situated on an acre of park-like grounds, this guard-gated estate offers privacy, traditional elegance, and modern amenities. With a theatre, professionally appointed kitchen, gym, and owner’s suite with a grand closet like no other, you’ll never want to leave. The heartbeat of the home: kitchen, bar, and dining all open to an entertainer’s paradise with an expansive flat grassy yard, sparkling pool/spa, regency-style cabana/day bed, sports court, and fire pit.
Location: 3928 Hayvenhurst Avenue, Encino 91436
Asking price: $12,700,000
Living area: 10,617 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms
Features: Guard gated; great room; movie theater; stunning primary suite; guest suite; pool and spa
Contact: The Agency
Craig Knizek
818.618.1006
cknizek@theagencyre.com
DRE#: 01377932
Nikki Joel
310.428.2248
nikki.joel@theagencyre.com
DRE#: 01784589