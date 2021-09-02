Coming Soon: 1250 Lorain Road

This spacious 1939 Williamsburg colonial-style home on beautiful Lorain Road is sited on two separate, legal parcels in San Marino, one of which is a vacant lot with its own gated, separate drive entrance. The home features 3,886 square feet of living space on over 17,000 square feet with four bedrooms, four bathrooms, office, family room with oversized gas and wood-burning fireplace, built-in bench seats in the window, French doors to the entertainment patio, and a California basement with wine cellar. The rear yard is a delightful entertainment and play space, including a redone patio with room to host a large party, a swimming pool with tree swing, spa, grassy area, rose garden and mature trees.

Location: 1250 Lorain Road, San Marino 91108

Asking price: $3,250,000

Year built: 1939

Living area: 3,886 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Extensively updated; office which can be used as a 5th bedroom with French doors to the rear yard; updated kitchen opens to the spacious family room with built-ins; beautiful bar with hammered copper round sink; master suite with fireplace and 2 high-end, custom, large walk-in closets

Contact: Sarah Rogers & Susie Aguirre, Compass

626.390.0511

sarah@sarahrogersestates.com

www.SarahRogersEstates.com

DRE#: 01201812, 01130705