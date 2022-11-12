French Country Farmhouse
Designer Helene Aumont’s exquisite French country farmhouse is now offered for consideration. Her stunning residence and gardens are evocative of her Corsican childhood home and are the essence of European grace and charm. Situated in the quaint village of Ballard only minutes from the award-winning Ballard School, this is a rare opportunity to own something timeless and experience a life well lived.
Location: 2511 School Street, Ballard 93463
Asking price: $4,850,000
Year built: 1980
Living area: 3,626 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: 5 acres with stunning views; mature flowering gardens and ancient trees; pool with charming pool house/studio; equestrian improvements
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Patty Murphy
805.680.8571
patty@pattymurphy.com
www.pattymurphy.com
DRE#: 00766586