Designer Helene Aumont’s exquisite French country farmhouse is now offered for consideration. Her stunning residence and gardens are evocative of her Corsican childhood home and are the essence of European grace and charm. Situated in the quaint village of Ballard only minutes from the award-winning Ballard School, this is a rare opportunity to own something timeless and experience a life well lived.

Location: 2511 School Street, Ballard 93463

Asking price: $4,850,000

Year built: 1980

Living area: 3,626 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: 5 acres with stunning views; mature flowering gardens and ancient trees; pool with charming pool house/studio; equestrian improvements

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Patty Murphy

805.680.8571

patty@pattymurphy.com

www.pattymurphy.com

DRE#: 00766586