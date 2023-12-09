Montecito Rental Cottages

Five rental units overflowing with vintage charm. This Montecito property combines style and versatility in an ideal coastal location. Echoing the San Ysidro Ranch, the board and batten cluster of cottages was recently remodeled and is currently used as multiple short-term rentals with great income and also offers an ideal setting for a family compound. Located in the Coastal Zone, the fully fenced and gated property is permitted as a Single-Family Residence with a guest house and ADU and includes one 2-bedroom cottage, one 1-bedroom cottage and 3 studio spaces with kitchens. A timeless and inviting Montecito destination.

Location: 126 Loureyro Road Cottages, Montecito 93108

Asking price: $4,995,000

Year built: 1920

Living area: 3,194 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: 5 short-term rental units; located within the Coastal Zone; convenient to beaches and the Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort; renovated in 2022; updated bathrooms, kitchens and landscaping; sunny courtyards providing indoor/outdoor living; private gardens and patios; four hot tubs

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Nancy Kogevinas

805.450.6233

Team@Kogevinas.com

www.MontecitoProperties.com

DRE#: 01209514