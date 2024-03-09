Montecito Architectural Jewel
In the heart of Montecito, a contemporary architectural jewel awaits. With an open floor plan and three bedroom suites, this single-level residence blends timeless design with flawless execution. Each detail is exacting, infused with warmth and function. Bathed in a soft glow from natural light beaming through floor-to-ceiling windows, the inviting spaces draw you in offering versatility and style. The grounds unfold to tranquil destinations, including gardens, patios, a stone cottage and a peaceful hideaway suite adjacent to the garage. Nearby, the allure of Montecito awaits; enjoy mornings in the Upper Village and evenings at the Rosewood. Savor the Montecito lifestyle.
Location: 501 Hodges Lane, Montecito 93108
Asking price: $6,750,000
Year built: 1996
Living area: 3,055 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Timeless contemporary retreat; 0.63 acres; notable architecture; stone cottage; peaceful hideaway; modern amenities; open and versatile floor plan; positioned privately; tranquil landscape views; fruit trees; less than a third of a mile from the Upper Village
Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
Nancy Kogevinas
805.450.6233
Team@Kogevinas.com
www.MontecitoProperties.com
DRE#: 01209514