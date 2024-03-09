Montecito Architectural Jewel

In the heart of Montecito, a contemporary architectural jewel awaits. With an open floor plan and three bedroom suites, this single-level residence blends timeless design with flawless execution. Each detail is exacting, infused with warmth and function. Bathed in a soft glow from natural light beaming through floor-to-ceiling windows, the inviting spaces draw you in offering versatility and style. The grounds unfold to tranquil destinations, including gardens, patios, a stone cottage and a peaceful hideaway suite adjacent to the garage. Nearby, the allure of Montecito awaits; enjoy mornings in the Upper Village and evenings at the Rosewood. Savor the Montecito lifestyle.

Location: 501 Hodges Lane, Montecito 93108

Asking price: $6,750,000

Year built: 1996

Living area: 3,055 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Timeless contemporary retreat; 0.63 acres; notable architecture; stone cottage; peaceful hideaway; modern amenities; open and versatile floor plan; positioned privately; tranquil landscape views; fruit trees; less than a third of a mile from the Upper Village

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Nancy Kogevinas

805.450.6233

Team@Kogevinas.com

www.MontecitoProperties.com

DRE#: 01209514