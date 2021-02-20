Breathtaking Palm Desert Estate

The unsurpassed beauty of this sublime Bighorn Country Club estate showcases the owner/builder’s world-class craftsmanship and unyielding attention to detail. This enchanting home includes a full kitchen and al fresco dining area with farmhouse table, saltwater lagoon pool with waterfalls, inviting spa and gated entry courtyard. The stunning landscaping flows seamlessly amidst the serene desert backdrop. From open-beam vaulted ceilings and retractable pocket doors to unobstructed mountain and golf course views, it simply takes your breath away. “With an ambiance that rivals exclusive Italian estates,” note the listing agents, “uniting the old world with the new, this masterpiece is Bighorn at its finest!”

Location: 527 Mesquite Hill, Palm Desert 92260

Asking price: $6,700,000

Year built: 2011

Living area: 8,250 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

Features: Unobstructed mountain and golf course views; outdoor spaces finished in stone; fireplace-warmed exterior living room; full kitchen; saltwater lagoon pool with waterfalls; detached guest house; theater; office with fireplace; 1,200-square-foot garage

Contact: Susan Canavan & Deirdre Coit, Compass | Canavan Coit & Associates

760.835.1006

deirdre.coit@compass.com

deirdrecoitandassociates.com

DRE#: 00956865, 00812513