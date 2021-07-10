Timeless Mid-Century Masterpiece

A timeless mid-century showcasing incredible views, a luxury design and classic details. Situated on Brentwood’s renowned Tigertail Road, this mid-century masterpiece has been completely upgraded with modern amenities, all while maintaining the clean lines and sophisticated details that go along with the property’s 1955 origin. Spanning nearly 4,000 square feet of living space, the home includes four bedrooms with an additional den/office, five full bathrooms and one half bathroom, all resting upon a 13,570 square foot lot with expansive west-facing vantage points. Floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors frame the sweeping views across the canyon to the Pacific Ocean.

Location: 1401 N. Tigertail Road, Los Angeles, 90049

Asking price: $4,995,000

Year built: 1955

Living area: 3,900 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Features: Sprawling layout, timeless design, and unique upgrades; custom soundproof recording studio crafted by the owner of the home, a professional musician; wrap-around patio with numerous seating and dining areas; original outdoor brick oven; distinctive designer finishes; 2-car garage

Contact: Emily Bregman, Compass

310.699.7038

emily@emilybregman.com

www.emilybregman.com

DRE#: 01935416