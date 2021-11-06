South Hampton-Style Georgian Home

Perfectly situated at the top of the mountain to capture sweeping city-to-ocean views, this completely renovated home with high ceilings, French doors, and dark hardwood floors offers everything today’s sophisticated buyer is looking for. Sumptuous primary suite plus four guest suites and six bathrooms. To-die-for kitchen/family room. Four fireplaces. Pool located in lush gardens with jet-liner city views. In absolute move-in condition and at the highest of taste levels. Lush gardens surround the pool as well as alfresco dining area under the stars. A most magnificent, serene, pristine setting in positively move-in condition.

Location: 1600 Summitridge Dr., Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $7,900,000

Living area: 6,254 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: 5 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 4 fireplaces; pool; lush gardens

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty, Beverly Hills

Dean Mandile, Drew Mandile, Brooke Knapp

818.321.6902

Dean.Mandile@Sothebys.Realty

www.DeanMandile.com

DRE#: 1970094, 00412173, 01039542