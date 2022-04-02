644SouthMuirfield.com
Sitting behind gates on over 1.74 acres of lushly landscaped grounds is one of the largest urban estates in prestigious Hancock Park. The compound includes a two-story Spanish Colonial Revival-style mansion of over 10,000 square feet (per architect’s plans), a permitted 1,136-square-foot pool house/auxiliary living quarters, and a four-car garage with large storage rooms and a bathroom. The main house boasts a formal entrance hall, grand living room, wood-paneled office, spacious family room, four fireplaces, and several multi-functional rooms with French doors leading to the gardens.
Location: 644 South Muirfield Road, Los Angeles 90005
Asking price: $48,000/mo.
Year built: 1924
Living area: 11,169 square feet, 10 bedrooms, 9 full/3 half bathrooms
Features: ±1.74 acres; fully landscaped gardens with exotic fruit trees; remodeled main house; pool with permitted guest house
Contact: Beverly Hills Brokerage
Josie Tong
310.808.8808
Josie.Tong@Sothebys.Realty
www.relocatela.com
DRE#: 1440310
John Tan
310.880.0234
John.Tan@Sothebys.Realty
DRE#: 2033006