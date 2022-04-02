644SouthMuirfield.com

Sitting behind gates on over 1.74 acres of lushly landscaped grounds is one of the largest urban estates in prestigious Hancock Park. The compound includes a two-story Spanish Colonial Revival-style mansion of over 10,000 square feet (per architect’s plans), a permitted 1,136-square-foot pool house/auxiliary living quarters, and a four-car garage with large storage rooms and a bathroom. The main house boasts a formal entrance hall, grand living room, wood-paneled office, spacious family room, four fireplaces, and several multi-functional rooms with French doors leading to the gardens.

Location: 644 South Muirfield Road, Los Angeles 90005

Asking price: $48,000/mo.

Year built: 1924

Living area: 11,169 square feet, 10 bedrooms, 9 full/3 half bathrooms

Features: ±1.74 acres; fully landscaped gardens with exotic fruit trees; remodeled main house; pool with permitted guest house

Contact: Beverly Hills Brokerage

Josie Tong

310.808.8808

Josie.Tong@Sothebys.Realty

www.relocatela.com

DRE#: 1440310

John Tan

310.880.0234

John.Tan@Sothebys.Realty

DRE#: 2033006