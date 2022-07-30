15341Mulholland.com

Rare opportunity to acquire a once-in-a-lifetime, custom-built home on a huge flat property with a private entrance on a street off of Mulholland Drive in Bel Air. A remodeled Craftsman compound flooded in natural sunlight with spectacular views from all rooms. Tucked away in Bel-Air is this private and gated residence, sitting on an over-30,000-square-foot lot that offers complete privacy. The four-bed, six-bath estate features a two-story living room with fireplace, formal dining room, media room and game room opening to the lush grounds and yard. Park-like grounds with resort-style pool and spa, firepit, and large patio for alfresco dining.

Location: 15341 Mulholland Drive, Los Angeles 90077

Asking price: $6,995,000

Year built: 2008

Living area: 5,457 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Features: Hardwood floors throughout; stained-glass windows; period reproduction lighting and Batchelder tile

Contact: Beverly Hills Brokerage

Lori Berris

310.880.3061

Lori.berris@sothebys.realty

www.loriberris.com

DRE#: 00962605