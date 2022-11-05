Hamptons Estate South-of-The-Boulevard, Encino

Located south of the Boulevard in prime Encino on a nearly 30k-sq-ft flat lot and tucked away from the street sits this one-of-a-kind, custom-built Hampton’s traditional estate. Gated and completely surrounded by mature ficus trees, the tranquil and private front courtyard is replete with elegant French doors and Pennsylvania bluestone. Step through a large glass entrance into an entertainer’s paradise with views of the sweeping, parklike backyard. Truly built for families and those who love to host, this large, single-level home boasts soaring 10-foot ceilings and custom details throughout, including 5-inch walnut floors, custom cabinetry and paneling, designer lighting and wallpaper.

Location: 4501 Hayvenhurst Avenue, Encino 91436

Asking price: $7,995,000

Living area: 7,158 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Nearly 30,000 sf flat, gated lot with large ficus trees lining all sides of the property; office, theatre, bonus space, and detached pool house with wet and dry sauna

Contact: The Agency

Nikki Joel

310.428.2248

Nikki@NikkiJoel.com

www.TheAgencyRE.com

DRE#: 01784589