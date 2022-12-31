Private View Home for Short Term Lease

An inspiring single-level architectural mid-century modern in the Hollywood Hills available for short-term lease. Gated from the street, this private escape offers sensational skylit gallery walls with high ceilings, walls of glass, and awe-inspiring panoramas. Each of the three bedrooms offers captivating views of greenery or the L.A. cityscape below. This prime promontory location has the main rooms opening to an outdoor deck showcasing the nearly 360-degree views. This open floor plan on polished concrete floors offers an impressive great-room and a revamped, European designed kitchen with stainless appliances, Bertolozzi stove, and quartz counters.

Location: 3221 Bonnie Hill Dr., Los Angeles 90068

Asking Price: For Lease - $12,500/month

Year Built: NA

Living Area: 2,236 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Sustainable wood floors enhance the three individual bedrooms while the primary bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a sleek, spa-like bath. This is the perfect hideaway moments from all the action.

