Prestigious Riviera of Pacific Palisades

Rare, nearly one-acre compound, with ocean views, located on one of the finest cul-de-sac streets in the prestigious Riviera. Designed to encapsulate what it truly means to live in the Pacific Palisades. Gated with mature trees surrounding the property, you enter a private and secluded oasis with a motor court leading to expansive, beautifully landscaped grounds before entering the home. Once you step through the front door, you are welcomed by a tranquil entry area with spectacular canyon views.

Location: 13705 Romany Drive, Pacific Palisades 90272

Asking price: $10,495,000

Year built: 1951

Living area: 4,182 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Designed around the art of entertaining and easy living, enjoy the great room with kitchen and family room, which features built-in cabinetry, a large island, state-of-the-art Miele appliances, and a breakfast area.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Bjorn Farrugia

310.998.7175

bjorn@bjornfarrugia.com

www.bjornfarrugia.com

DRE#: 01864250