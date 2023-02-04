Unique Offering in the Bird Streets
A tastefully renovated Mid-Century centered around a sun-drenched pool. With an elevated interior design, all materials and furnishings have been meticulously selected throughout the home for a refined aesthetic. A unique offering in the Bird Streets, a true sanctuary.
Location: 1479 Rising Glen Road, Los Angeles 90069
Asking price: $5,250,000
Year built: 1957
Living area: 2,793 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Mid-Century architecture; screening room; pool; gas firepit; fruit garden; outdoor living spaces; north of Sunset; privacy; minutes from fine dining and boutiques
Contact: Hilton & Hyland
Patrick Fogarty
310.779.2415
patrick@hiltonhyland.com
www.hiltonhyland.com
DRE#: 01992295