Prestigious Century Hill Penthouse

Welcome home to this rarely available four-bedroom penthouse at the prestigious Century Hill. This penthouse-level home features three en-suite bedrooms on one main level, plus a loft with a full bath that can be a fourth bedroom and four private terraces. Perfect interior location within the community with amazing views from the lights of Century City across the Hollywood Hills all the way to Downtown L.A. plus the lush, landscaped grounds, gardens, and pools of the complex. This private and quiet 3,652-square-foot penthouse features soaring ceilings in the entry and living room with an open floor plan. The den area with a private terrace provides casual space to unwind.

Location: 2366 Century Hill, Los Angeles 90067

Asking price: $3,495,000

Year built: 1980

Living area: 3,652 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: The community of Century Hill offers five pools and spas, tennis courts, pickleball, and the community center where you will find a wonderfully equipped gym, banquet room with catering kitchen, racquetball court, and indoor golf practice range.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Lori Hashman Berris

310.880.3061

lori.berris@sothebys.realty

www.loriberris.com

DRE#: 00962605