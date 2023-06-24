Brand-New Luxury Homes at Brasada Estates

Phase II is now selling at Brasada Estates. To commemorate the occasion, prospective buyers are invited to the Summer Soiree tomorrow, Sunday, June 25, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Welcome Center. Includes live music, catered food, a petting zoo, face painting and tours of the magnificent homes. No RSVP required. Visit to see this stunning community, set atop the scenic hillsides of San Dimas, offering impressive countryside and city views. Set within a premier school district, the homes include European-inspired exterior designs, gorgeous details within, and expansive backyards.

Location: 1580 Brasada Lane, San Dimas 91773

Asking price: From the low $3 millions

Year built: 2023

Living area: 4,476 to 6,261 square feet, 4-6 bedrooms, 4.5-6.5 bathrooms

Features: Curated for luxury and comfort; 6 floor plans available of one- and two-story homes; all include downstairs owner’s suite; guardhouse entrance for security; grand foyer entrances; great rooms with ceilings up to 22’; kitchens with oversized islands, designer appliances; homesites are 0.5-2 acres

Contact:

Grandway Residential

833.272.7232

info@brasadaestates.com

www.brasadaestates.com

DRE#: 01883374