Brand-New Luxury Homes at Brasada Estates
Phase II is now selling at Brasada Estates. To commemorate the occasion, prospective buyers are invited to the Summer Soiree tomorrow, Sunday, June 25, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Welcome Center. Includes live music, catered food, a petting zoo, face painting and tours of the magnificent homes. No RSVP required. Visit to see this stunning community, set atop the scenic hillsides of San Dimas, offering impressive countryside and city views. Set within a premier school district, the homes include European-inspired exterior designs, gorgeous details within, and expansive backyards.
Location: 1580 Brasada Lane, San Dimas 91773
Asking price: From the low $3 millions
Year built: 2023
Living area: 4,476 to 6,261 square feet, 4-6 bedrooms, 4.5-6.5 bathrooms
Features: Curated for luxury and comfort; 6 floor plans available of one- and two-story homes; all include downstairs owner’s suite; guardhouse entrance for security; grand foyer entrances; great rooms with ceilings up to 22’; kitchens with oversized islands, designer appliances; homesites are 0.5-2 acres
Contact:
Grandway Residential
833.272.7232
info@brasadaestates.com
www.brasadaestates.com
DRE#: 01883374