“Il Magione” is an impeccable resort-like estate located on Billionaire’s Row. South Mapleton Dr. is the most prestigious address in all of Los Angeles. Located behind gates down a long driveway, spanning over 31,000 sf of absolute luxury on approx 1.4 flat acres. Grand main entry with guard gate, huge motor court and two separate driveways for staff entrance. This compound is furnished by Fendi and features a bowling alley with game room, stocked bar, movie theatre, fully equipped gym, hair salon, medical room, golf simulator, wine cellar with tasting room, indoor pool and full spa treatment including steam shower.

Location: 271 South Mapleton Drive, Holmby Hills 90024

Asking price: $62,500,000

Living area: 31,450 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms

Features: Two-bedroom guesthouse; outdoor kitchen; cabana with misters to keep you cool from the Southern CA sunshine; main house features grand master suite, his/hers bathrooms, oversized closets, elevator and a beautiful terrace overlooking lush acreage and five-star luxury pool cabana area

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Drew Fenton, DRE#: 01317962

310.623.3622

drew@drewfenton.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

Jack Harris, DRE#: 02022241

310.592.9030

Jack@thehfestates.com

The Beverly Hills Estates

Michael Fahimian, DRE#: 02028482

310.882.0064

michael@thehfestates.com

The Beverly Hills Estates