Il Magione
“Il Magione” is an impeccable resort-like estate located on Billionaire’s Row. South Mapleton Dr. is the most prestigious address in all of Los Angeles. Located behind gates down a long driveway, spanning over 31,000 sf of absolute luxury on approx 1.4 flat acres. Grand main entry with guard gate, huge motor court and two separate driveways for staff entrance. This compound is furnished by Fendi and features a bowling alley with game room, stocked bar, movie theatre, fully equipped gym, hair salon, medical room, golf simulator, wine cellar with tasting room, indoor pool and full spa treatment including steam shower.
Location: 271 South Mapleton Drive, Holmby Hills 90024
Asking price: $62,500,000
Living area: 31,450 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms
Features: Two-bedroom guesthouse; outdoor kitchen; cabana with misters to keep you cool from the Southern CA sunshine; main house features grand master suite, his/hers bathrooms, oversized closets, elevator and a beautiful terrace overlooking lush acreage and five-star luxury pool cabana area
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Drew Fenton, DRE#: 01317962
310.623.3622
drew@drewfenton.com
www.Carolwoodre.com
Jack Harris, DRE#: 02022241
310.592.9030
Jack@thehfestates.com
The Beverly Hills Estates
Michael Fahimian, DRE#: 02028482
310.882.0064
michael@thehfestates.com
The Beverly Hills Estates