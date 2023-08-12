This magnificent Mediterranean villa has undergone a complete renovation, showcasing the finest craftsmanship and materials. Every room is bathed in abundant natural light, creating an atmosphere of sheer opulence. The seamless flow between the spacious rooms provides an ideal setting for lavish entertainment. Offering complete seclusion and a true California living experience, this exceptional residence exudes a contemporary ambiance reminiscent of a luxurious 5-star resort.

Location: 1350 Benedict Canyon Drive, Beverly Hills Post Office 90210

Asking price: $49,500/month

Year built: 2000

Living area: 10,875 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: 40-foot ceilings; 24-foot custom iron entry; oversized formal dining; catering kitchen; five-car direct entry garage; state-of-the-art theater; elevator; 600 bottle temp-controlled wine cellar; wet and dry saunas; verdant backyard; covered cabana; pool; spa; fully furnished

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

Alla Furman, DRE#: 01143901

310.403.5800 / alla@hiltonhyland.com

Hilton & Hyland

Ari Afshar, DRE#: 01753779

310.738.5180 / team@voyagerealestate.com

Compass

Evan Domatsky, DRE#: 01968687

310.384.2496 / evand@compass.com

Compass