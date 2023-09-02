Masterfully built by the Frank Meline Company and attributed to Wallace Neff. Gated with a circular driveway, porte cochere and a two-car garage on a .62-acre lot. Exposed wood beams and gourmet kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances and dining table along with an impressive butler’s pantry. The primary suite includes a bath with separate tub and steam shower, two sinks, large closets and a patio with stairs to the patio and backyard. Five other well-sized bedrooms and 4.5 exquisitely tiled baths, including a guest casita, comprise your relaxing private retreats.

Location: 1700 East Altadena Drive, Altadena 91001

Asking price: $5,750,000

Year built: 1923

Living area: 4,322 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Features: Multiple seating areas and a patio with an outdoor fireplace and outdoor kitchen are picture-perfect backdrops for alfresco celebrations around the shimmering pool. Come see this remarkable neighborhood, close to both the Altadena Country Club and Eaton Canyon.

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Tracey D. Clarke

310.880.7513

Tracey.Clarke@Sothebys.Realty

www.traceydclarke.com

DRE#: 1330679