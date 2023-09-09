Timeless Spanish in Prime Little Holmby

Located in prime Little Holmby and meticulously crafted to the highest of standards, this timeless Spanish sits on just over half an acre and totals approximately 9,500 square feet. This 6-bed, 5-full/2-half bath home features a voluminous open floor plan and boasts soaring ceilings and walls of glass, effortlessly incorporating indoor and outdoor space. The gourmet chef’s kitchen that opens to a 500 sq ft loggia is styled with Calacatta marble, a Lacanche range, upgraded appliances, a double island, double dishwasher, custom millwork and interior design by Charles & Co. The expansive private master retreat offers lavish bath quarters.

Location: 467 Comstock Avenue, Little Holmby 90024

Asking price: $18,999,000

Living area: 9,500 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Architectural elements include Euroline steel door and window systems; 150+-year-old, hand-hewn ceiling beams; hand-troweled walls; solid white oak hardwood flooring; and custom, hand-painted tiles throughout.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Susan Smith

310.415.5175

susan@susansmithrealty.com

www.Carolwoodre.com

DRE#: 01187140