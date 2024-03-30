Villa Del Arroyo
Welcome to Villa Del Arroyo, an extraordinary legacy estate nestled along Pasadena’s esteemed Linda Vista Avenue. This bespoke, nearly two-acre estate, boasting a tennis court, emerges onto the market after 25 years, showcasing unparalleled refinement and elegance. Passing through the iron gates that guard the compound, a private driveway shaded by century-old olive trees leads the way, evoking a timeless sense of sophistication. At the front of the residence, a majestic sycamore tree commands the grand motor court, offering a glimpse into the expansive east lawn. Serenity reigns in this outdoor sanctuary, where a romantic Tuscan water feature graces the landscape.
Location: 972 Linda Vista Avenue, Pasadena 91103
Asking price: $13,880,000
Living area: 11,800 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Features: Step inside Villa Del Arroyo & discover a seamless fusion of formal & relaxed living spaces. A stunning formal living room/library, dining room, & open-concept living areas exude grandeur yet retain an inviting warmth. The casual living spaces effortlessly flow into the courtyard.
Contact: Carolwood Estates
Alphonso Lascano, DRE#: 01723550
818.800.8848
Carolwood Estates
Bjorn Farrugia, DRE#: 01864250
310.998.7175
Carolwood Estates
Jonathan Romo, DRE#: 02146827
626.616.8080
Carolwood Estates
He George Gao, DRE#: 01422025
626.679.0858
Re/Max Elite Realty