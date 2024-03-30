Advertisement
Los Angeles County

Villa Del Arroyo

(DUSAN SIMONOVIC)
(DUSAN SIMONOVIC)
Share

Welcome to Villa Del Arroyo, an extraordinary legacy estate nestled along Pasadena’s esteemed Linda Vista Avenue. This bespoke, nearly two-acre estate, boasting a tennis court, emerges onto the market after 25 years, showcasing unparalleled refinement and elegance. Passing through the iron gates that guard the compound, a private driveway shaded by century-old olive trees leads the way, evoking a timeless sense of sophistication. At the front of the residence, a majestic sycamore tree commands the grand motor court, offering a glimpse into the expansive east lawn. Serenity reigns in this outdoor sanctuary, where a romantic Tuscan water feature graces the landscape.

Location: 972 Linda Vista Avenue, Pasadena 91103

Asking price: $13,880,000

Living area: 11,800 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Step inside Villa Del Arroyo & discover a seamless fusion of formal & relaxed living spaces. A stunning formal living room/library, dining room, & open-concept living areas exude grandeur yet retain an inviting warmth. The casual living spaces effortlessly flow into the courtyard.

Contact: Carolwood Estates

Alphonso Lascano, DRE#: 01723550
818.800.8848
Carolwood Estates

Bjorn Farrugia, DRE#: 01864250
310.998.7175
Carolwood Estates

Jonathan Romo, DRE#: 02146827
626.616.8080
Carolwood Estates

He George Gao, DRE#: 01422025
626.679.0858
Re/Max Elite Realty

Los Angeles County
Advertisement