Welcome to Villa Del Arroyo, an extraordinary legacy estate nestled along Pasadena’s esteemed Linda Vista Avenue. This bespoke, nearly two-acre estate, boasting a tennis court, emerges onto the market after 25 years, showcasing unparalleled refinement and elegance. Passing through the iron gates that guard the compound, a private driveway shaded by century-old olive trees leads the way, evoking a timeless sense of sophistication. At the front of the residence, a majestic sycamore tree commands the grand motor court, offering a glimpse into the expansive east lawn. Serenity reigns in this outdoor sanctuary, where a romantic Tuscan water feature graces the landscape.

Location: 972 Linda Vista Avenue, Pasadena 91103

Asking price: $13,880,000

Living area: 11,800 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Step inside Villa Del Arroyo & discover a seamless fusion of formal & relaxed living spaces. A stunning formal living room/library, dining room, & open-concept living areas exude grandeur yet retain an inviting warmth. The casual living spaces effortlessly flow into the courtyard.

