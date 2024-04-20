Open House: Sunday, 2-5 p.m.

Discover elegance and privacy at this traditional residence nestled in lower Coldwater Canyon, moments from the heart of Beverly Hills. Behind its gated entrance, this lovely two-story home spans over 3,500 sq. ft. and welcomes you with a circular driveway and an expansive motor court, all enveloped by lush hedges ensuring seclusion. The interior has been thoughtfully updated and meticulously maintained, showcasing peg and groove hardwood floors, detailed moldings and charming French doors and windows throughout. Entertain guests in the grand dining room, complete with a cozy fireplace, or in the inviting living room that also features a fireplace for added ambiance.

Location: 2147 Coldwater Canyon Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking Price: $2,795,000

Year Built: 1941

Living Area: 3,590 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: Covered brick patio with a fire pit, lush grounds, a swimming pool and comprehensive pool facilities including a bathroom, sink, shower and changing room; located within close proximity to Beverly Hills’ famed dining, shopping and top-tier schools

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Lori Berris

310.880.3061

lori.berris@sothebys.realty

www.loriberris.com

DRE#: 00962605